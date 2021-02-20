W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

