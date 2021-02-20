Wabash National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

