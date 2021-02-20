Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. 1,446,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,386. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

