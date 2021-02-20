Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,843,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,259. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.

