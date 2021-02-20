Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $930,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 503,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 291,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

