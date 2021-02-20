Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

