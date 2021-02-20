Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 943 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,644,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,294,000 after buying an additional 158,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 598,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

