Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $2.30 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,856. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

