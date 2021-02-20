Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2,418.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

