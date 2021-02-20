Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. 12,201,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

