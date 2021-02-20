Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Walmart alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.