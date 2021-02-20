Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.