Warburg Research Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

Shares of SKB stock opened at €25.52 ($30.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.50. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 1-year high of €27.46 ($32.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $421.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

