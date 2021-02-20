Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

