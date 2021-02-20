Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

WM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

