Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Insiders have sold a total of 38,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,320 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 339,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

