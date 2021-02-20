WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $120.57 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $120.57 million and $3.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028965 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,703,616,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,388,504 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

