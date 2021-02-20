Waycross Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 14,587,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,949. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

