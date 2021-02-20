Waycross Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. 4,369,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

