Waycross Partners LLC Invests $553,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $212.24. 3,181,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

