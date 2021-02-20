Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,082. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.