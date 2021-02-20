Waycross Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,313.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $207.02. 2,231,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.