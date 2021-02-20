Waycross Partners LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,052 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Xilinx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,642. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

