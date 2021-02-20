Waycross Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.59. 2,487,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

