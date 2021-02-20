WD Rutherford LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,503,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

