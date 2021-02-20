WD Rutherford LLC Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $680.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $716.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

