Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WFTLF stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

