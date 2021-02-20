Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE:WAL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 344,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

