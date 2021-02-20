Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

