Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Up 0.4%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 2,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.