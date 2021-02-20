Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

