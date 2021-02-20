Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.98 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

