Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.