Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.