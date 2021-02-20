Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

