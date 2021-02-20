White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) Shares Down 3%

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.65. 264,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 189,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$92.33 million and a PE ratio of -21.88.

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

