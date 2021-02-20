William Blair Comments on Zoetis Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

