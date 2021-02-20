Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WIL stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Friday. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The stock has a market cap of £154.10 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

