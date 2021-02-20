Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $353.09 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

