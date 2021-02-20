Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn Sells 2,253 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

