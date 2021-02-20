Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

