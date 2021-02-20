XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XP.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of XP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 653,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of XP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

