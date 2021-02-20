Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

