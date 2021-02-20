Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 12,494 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 378.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $69,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

