Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos Sells 7,021 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.56 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

YRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

