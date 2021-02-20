Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 6.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 59,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,633,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

