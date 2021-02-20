Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $570,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 8,421,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,652. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

