Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $474,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

COUP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.64. 791,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.65 and a 200 day moving average of $310.57. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,931 shares of company stock valued at $67,958,529 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

