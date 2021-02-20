Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 1,463,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

