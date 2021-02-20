Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. LivaNova reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

